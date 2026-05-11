AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Championship

-Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Tommaso Ciampa, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a ten-man tag

-Will Ospreay vs. Ace Austin

-MJF speaks

-Brackets will be announced for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Powell’s POV: Takeshita is replacing the previously advertised Kazuchika Okada in the AEW World Championship match. Dynamite will be live from Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).