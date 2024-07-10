AEW Dynamite in Calgary (reports needed from the Collision taping), Dynamite poll results and grade, Billy Jack Haynes, Duane “Gillberg” Gill, Isiah Kassidy, Nick Wayne, Bobo Brazil, Johnny Grunge

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Calgary, Alberta at Calgary Stampede Saddledome. The event will also include the taping for Saturday’s episode of Collision. The show features the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Calgary. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 42 percent of the voters. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-We did not have a live review of AEW Collision, so there was no post show poll. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Jack Haynes is 71.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill is 65.

-Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party tag team is 27.

-Nick Wayne (Nicholas Wayne Finley) is 19.

-Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998 at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006 at age 39 as a result of sleep apnea complications.