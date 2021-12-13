Jonathan Gresham says he must face two AEW stars to make the ROH Championship “the best wrestling title in the world”

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jonathan Gresham, who captured the original ROH Championship belt at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about keeping the title alive. “As champion, it is up to me to keep the spirit and the essence of Ring of Honor alive,” Gresham said. “I will preserve and protect Pure Wrestling as Ring of Honor World Champion… I am going to make this championship the best wrestling title in the world. In order to do that, I need to wrestle two men who helped make the Ring of Honor title the best in the world: Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

“At one time, being the Ring of Honor Champion meant that you were the world’s best professional wrestler. But that moniker was taken away, and my mission is to restore honor to the title. I need to step in the ring with those two men. Until then, I’ll take on all challengers for the Ring of Honor Title. I plan on defending the title, but I will only defend it under Pure professional wrestling rules, which is the way it always should have been.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Gresham dropping the names of Danielson and Punk could be foreshadowing the ROH Championship being defended in AEW. The company’s working relationships with AAA, Impact Wrestling, and the NWA have led to titles from other promotions being defended in AEW, so why not the ROH Championship? Plus, with Gresham stating that the Pure Rules will be in play for his title defenses, it would bring the unique matches to AEW, which I’m all for. Gresham spoke more about what winning the championship means to him and commented on ROH World Champion Bandido, who had to miss Final Battle after testing positive for COVID-19.