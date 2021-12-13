Impact Wrestling TV viewership drops, rating improves

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 90,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 96,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .02 rating drawn by the previous episode. Thursday’s show finished 136th in the nightly top 150 in the cable ratings in the key demo. It’s the first time in several weeks that the show has finished in the top 150.
What do they expect after that shitty wrestle house 2 and their upcoming provincial wrestling federation … whatever nonsensical show that is (not to mention the undead realm crap, zombies and teleportation … oh, and crazy Eddie). They seem to putting on these stupid shows for Vince. He might be the only one who shares their ridiculous sense of humor. They keep testing how “hard to kill” they really are.
This show doesn’t deserve any views, they just keep desrsepect their fans intelligence by intergender shit and also they don’t even have a 3-4 letters for the promotion name…etc etc etc