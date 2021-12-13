Impact Wrestling TV viewership drops, rating improves

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 90,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 96,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .02 rating drawn by the previous episode. Thursday’s show finished 136th in the nightly top 150 in the cable ratings in the key demo. It’s the first time in several weeks that the show has finished in the top 150.