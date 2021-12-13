WWE Day 1 lineup: The card New Year’s Day event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.

-Edge vs. The Miz.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if they end up adding Bobby Lashley to the WWE Championship given that he attacked Big E, Rollins, and Owens on last week’s Raw. For whatever it’s worth, local advertising lists the four men meeting in what will likely be the dark main event of tonight’s Raw in St. Paul, Minnesota.