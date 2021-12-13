AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio vs. Kris Statlander and Red Velvet.

-Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi.

-Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz.

-Joey Sweets, Anthony Zambrano, and Jack Tomlinson vs. Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn.

-Mike Verna and Anthony Gangone vs. Santana and Ortiz.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.