What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 13, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio vs. Kris Statlander and Red Velvet.

-Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi.

-Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz.

-Joey Sweets, Anthony Zambrano, and Jack Tomlinson vs. Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn.

-Mike Verna and Anthony Gangone vs. Santana and Ortiz.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.