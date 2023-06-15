AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

-Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Jeff Cobb vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

Powell’s POV: The Takeshita vs. Bandido match looks great on paper, and the six-person tag match could be silly fun. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).