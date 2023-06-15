AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Next week's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.