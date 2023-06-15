ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal for the ROH TV Title

-Athena vs. Trish Adora for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Brian Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson

-Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Iron Savages

-The DKC vs. Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match

-Diamante vs. Teal Piper

-Mark Briscoe vs. Anthony Henry

-Tony Nese vs. Serpentico

-Deimos vs. Nick Comoroto

-Notorious Mimi vs. Miranda Alize

Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, he is unable to cover the show this week due to illness and his coverage will resume next week.