AEW All Access premiere date announced (Adam Cole returning to the ring the same night)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce that the AEW All Access reality show will premiere on Wednesday, March 29.

March 3, 2023 – TBS’ new follow-doc series, “AEW: All Access,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “AEW: Dynamite.” Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay

Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans.

The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage”

respectively.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam

Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.

Powell’s POV: This also means that Adam Cole will make his return to the ring on the AEW Dynamite episode that will precede All Access on March 29. Cole previously announced that he would make his -ring return on the same night as the reality show’s premiere.