03/03 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact Tag Team Titles, X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO in a no-title match, Kenny King vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact Tag Team Titles, X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO in a no-title match, Kenny King vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste, and more (32:09)…

Click here for the March 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.