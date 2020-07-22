NXT TV and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Shawn Michaels, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Cody defending the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Bobby Lashley.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has the HauntedAF podcast hosts. The previous episode focused on Andre the Giant with author Pat Laprade and Dave Meltzer. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focused on WWE In Your House 2. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode relating to pro wrestling featured Dustin Rhodes and Bret Hart. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) is 55.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) is 39.

-Akira Tozawa is 35.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999 following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the voice of Impact Wrestling Josh Mathews discussing Saturday's Slammiversary pay-per-view, calling shows from home with his wife Madison Rayne, cinematic matches, going live with Slammiversary rather than taping the event, and much more...

