01/04 Powell’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One Audio Review: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One event: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship, and more (22:41)…

Click here for the January 4 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One audio review.

