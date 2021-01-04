ROH re-signs Mark Haskins

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced the re-signing of Mark Haskins on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to both sides. Haskins traveled to Las Vegas back in March for the two shows that ended up being postponed due to the pandemic, and he has not worked for the company since then, presumably because he’s based overseas. I look forward to seeing Haskins on the revamped ROH Wrestling television show once he’s able to return. Check out my interview with Haskins from the April 16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.