Hulk Hogan says younger wrestlers are cold to him when he appears at WWE events, comments on Chris Hemsworth playing him in a biopic

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan spoke with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski and was asked about the vibe when he is backstage at WWE events. “It’s a mixed bag,” Hogan said. “Some people I get a really warm reception from. Some of the younger guys are really cold to me, like I’m coming to steal the main event. And I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, guys! I’m not a threat!’

“Going back with all the legends will be a lot of fun. When I’ve gone back before by myself, there have been certain wrestlers, like Edge and Seth Rollins, that have told me to my face that the only reason they got into this business was because of me. The newer kids … I don’t think they know who I am all the way?”

Hogan also spoke about actor Chris Hemsworth playing him in a biopic. “We did talk on the phone when he decided to do the movie, and he said he wanted to be around me as much as he can to study me and see what makes me tick,” said Hogan. “And I was like, ‘Brother, you’re going to be surprised.’ [Laughs] He’s a lot taller than I thought he was, around 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4. He’s in crazy shape. I keep on telling him that the only problem is that he’s not really good-looking enough to play me in a movie.” Read the full interview at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Call me crazy, but the younger wrestlers being cold to Hogan might have more to do with his past use of racial slurs than it is about fear of him stealing the main event. Hogan also spoke about Randy Savage, his own “imposter syndrome”, Steve Austin not realizing how successful he was during his prime, Undertaker’s “Last Ride” documentary, and more.