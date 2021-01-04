AEW Dynamite viewership for the Brodie Lee celebration of life

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 977,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 775,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic with a .40 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 586,000 viewers and finished 58th with a .12 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. The ratings were delayed due to the holidays.