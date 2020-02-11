XFL viewership for opening weekend

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ShowbuzzDaily.com lists the following viewership numbers for the first weekend of XFL games.

-Seattle Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders on ABC: 3.302 million viewers (Saturday early afternoon)

-L.A. Wildcats and Houston Roughnecks on Fox: 3.290 million viewers (Saturday late afternoon)

-Tampa Bay Vipers vs. New York Guardians on Fox: 3.385 million viewers (Sunday early afternoon)

-St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades on ESPN: 2.495 million viewers (Sunday late afternoon)

Powell’s POV: It was a good start for the Vince McMahon owned XFL. Of course, the first incarnation of the XFL opened with 14 million viewers for the first game in prime time on NBC and then the bottom fell out. The reviews are far more positive this time around. The idea of minor league football with no NFL affiliation does nothing for me personally, but the game play was better compared to the original version, and they did a good job of focusing on the actual games rather than creating a WWE circus-like atmosphere. Only time will tell whether the league has staying power, but week one was encouraging. This second week of the season will have early afternoon games on ABC, and late afternoon games on Fox and FS1.



