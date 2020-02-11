NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s “Money Where Your Mouth Is” episode (no spoilers)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped January 25-26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

-Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer.

-Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross for the NWA TV Title.

-“The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas vs. The Dawsons.

-“Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson vs. Nick Aldis and Royce Isaacs.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Melina.

Powell’s POV: The NWA is also advertising Sean Mooney’s exclusive update on Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll, and Marti Belle calling out Allysin Kay. NWA Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page. My review of the episode will be available on Wednesday.

#NWAPowerrr Episode 18 “Money Where Your Mouth Is”https://t.co/UUjIw8ji9G Watch at 6:05pm ET or anytime on-demand

Turn on Notifications and subscribe https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk pic.twitter.com/q5EO6X8EHE — NWA (@nwa) February 11, 2020



