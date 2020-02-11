WWE Raw viewership improves

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.337 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 2.168 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third in the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 2.411 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.396 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.204 million viewers. The February 11, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.462 million viewers.



