Raymond Rougeau recalls the infamous backstage revenge attack on Dynamite Kid, Vince McMahon’s reaction to the fight, the “All American Boys” heel run in WWE

On the infamous fight with the Dynamite Kid: “When Dynamite Kid attacked my brother (Jacques Rougeau) in Miami, I said to him there has to be a comeback fight with him. I told him, if you aren’t going to do it, then I will do it. I had an injured leg at this point and couldn’t really walk for a few months, but if I had to fight Dynamite I would. My brother said no, he had do it, he had to stand up to the Dynamite Kid himself. I told him I would watch his back and we set up the comeback. It was done a week later in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Like I said it’s a matter of respect. Pat Patterson actually tried to break it up and I grabbed him by the neck and told him to butt out because it was none of his concern. Dynamite had actually lost his teeth from the fight.”

Vince McMahon’s reaction to the fight: “We had to go see Vince McMahon because he had heard about the fight. We told Vince straight up, my brother beat up Dynamite Kid and I was just there so nothing happened and no one interfered. I showed Vince my brother’s hand and explained to him what happened. First thing I said to Vince was I know you heard what happened, but everything is settled. If you want to fire us right now you can, because we can live with that. We could not live with the way things were and had we not comeback and fought Dynamite, we wouldn’t be able to look ourselves in the mirror ever again. He said, ‘No, I’m not going to fire you guys.’ That’s just the way the business was back then. You don’t want to get pushed around and Vince knew that.”

The “Fabulous” Rougeau Brothers turning heel: “We knew we had to go heel, we had been talking about it for weeks. Then all of a sudden an agent tells us we are going to be flying up to Stamford, Connecticut to meet with Vince McMahon. Vince tells us in the meeting, ‘What do you think about turning heel?’, so me and my brother turn to each other and just started laughing because we had been talking about it for the last several weeks.”

Enjoying the gimmick: “I loved it because it was a slow transition to turning heel. We would mention how much we loved the United States and wanted to move there. We would carry those little flags and then pretend we moved to Memphis, Tennessee. We had Jimmy Hart one of the greatest managers of all time with us, and that great theme song, ‘The All American Boys.’ People really hated us.”

Other topics include the Rougeau family lineage in wrestling, his entire WWF run, his relationship with Vince McMahon, being a legit tough guy, his current role in WWE, and much more in this two-hour plus interview.

