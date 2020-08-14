ROH Notes: Full details on the COVID-19 testing procedures for upcoming television tapings, ROHStrong podcast guests, ROH Pure Title tournament details, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Eck details the COVID-19 testing procedures that ROH will use at their upcoming fan-free tapings. The requirements include talent and referees undergoing a NMT (nasal mid-turbinate) molecular PCR swab test two weeks before the event, and a second test within three days of the taping. “They must be immediately isolated/sequestered after undergoing the second test,” Eck writes. “Separate hotel accommodations and separate eating arrangements will be required for participants, who must remain isolated until arriving at the event to work.”

-Wait, there’s more. Eck also writes that on the day of the event, “talent and referees will be required to undergo a third NMT molecular PCR swab test.” There will also be temperature checks at the door.

-Participants must wear a mask over their mouths and noses at all times and adhere to social distancing while at the venue.

-Meanwhile, The Briscoes will be the guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-The following seven wrestlers have been announced for the 16-man Pure Title tournament: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta.

-Doug Williams, Mark Haskins, Slex, Joe Hendry, Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita were previously advertised for the tournament, but they will not be able to take part due to travel restrictions.

Powell’s POV: The COVID-19 safety precautions are very impressive. There are additional measures that Eck lays out in his actual blog, which I encourage reading. ROH officials have my respect for taking so many precautions. And this is further proof that if a company is doing the right thing, they should have no problem about sharing their entire plan publicly. Eck’s blog also has details on the next ROH Trivia Night, the latest Fresh 50 Friday match additions on HonorClub, and more.



