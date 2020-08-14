WWE 205 Live preview: Two matches announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Jake Atlas vs. Ariya Daivari

-“Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. New Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s review will be available on Saturday.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...