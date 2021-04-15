(Updated) Samoa Joe among another wave of WWE talent cuts

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the releases of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake on Thursday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe is the most shocking of the cuts. He had been working as a color commentator on Raw as of last week, and I was hopeful that he was going to be medically cleared when they announced broadcast team changes and listed him as a member of the roster. In case you missed it, they previously announced the cuts of Mickie James and Billie Kay.

Update: WWE has also released Peyton Royce.