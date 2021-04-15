(Updated) Samoa Joe among another wave of WWE talent cuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced the releases of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake on Thursday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.
Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe is the most shocking of the cuts. He had been working as a color commentator on Raw as of last week, and I was hopeful that he was going to be medically cleared when they announced broadcast team changes and listed him as a member of the roster. In case you missed it, they previously announced the cuts of Mickie James and Billie Kay.
Update: WWE has also released Peyton Royce.
No one likes to see anyone lose their job but let’s be really honest here none of these people move the needle other than Joe (who is older and oft injured)
I give WWE a lot of credit for keeping so many of the talent on who they simply don’t need with no house shows in a year and many more months in the future. They could probably let go another 20 people and not impact the product at all.
Joe is 42 and injured with concussions. Mickie will be 42 this August; she can easily go to NWA and work with her husband Nick Aldis.
It’s a shock to me; I expected a big push for Joe; I can only surmise that whatever he’s injured from (and do we even know what that is – I mean he was sidelined for a LONG time) in the end tipped the scales. HE+ll be great wherever he goes next, though.