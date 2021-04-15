What's happening...

(Updated) Samoa Joe among another wave of WWE talent cuts

April 15, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the releases of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake on Thursday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe is the most shocking of the cuts. He had been working as a color commentator on Raw as of last week, and I was hopeful that he was going to be medically cleared when they announced broadcast team changes and listed him as a member of the roster. In case you missed it, they previously announced the cuts of Mickie James and Billie Kay.

Update: WWE has also released Peyton Royce.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. PG13 Icon April 15, 2021 @ 2:01 pm

    No one likes to see anyone lose their job but let’s be really honest here none of these people move the needle other than Joe (who is older and oft injured)

    I give WWE a lot of credit for keeping so many of the talent on who they simply don’t need with no house shows in a year and many more months in the future. They could probably let go another 20 people and not impact the product at all.

    Reply
    • chris April 15, 2021 @ 2:11 pm

      Joe is 42 and injured with concussions. Mickie will be 42 this August; she can easily go to NWA and work with her husband Nick Aldis.

      Reply
  2. Denis April 15, 2021 @ 2:48 pm

    It’s a shock to me; I expected a big push for Joe; I can only surmise that whatever he’s injured from (and do we even know what that is – I mean he was sidelined for a LONG time) in the end tipped the scales. HE+ll be great wherever he goes next, though.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.