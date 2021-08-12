Keith Lee explains that COVID and a heart related issue caused him to miss time from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Keith Lee released a video explaining the health issues that sidelined him from the ring until recently. Watch the video below or via the Keith Lee’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Lee’s said he missed three weeks in January due to testing positive for COVID-19, which was followed by him having a heart related issue that was detected from his bloodwork. He said there was fear that him doing more than taking a light walk could have been fatal. Lee said that things got better over time and he was eventually cleared to start working out again. While Lee expressed gratitude for fans, he rightfully took issue with those who blamed Mia Yim for giving him COVID. Lee said the opposite was true, as she insisted upon taking care of him while he had the virus and then she ended up testing positive weeks after he did. Those “fans” should really be ashamed of themselves.