NXT Battleground lineup: The updated card for the Memorial Day weekend premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, May 25 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne the NXT Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks

Powell’s POV: NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock and will run head-to-head with the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Jon us for a live review of Battleground starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).