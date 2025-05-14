NJPW “Best of Super Juniors – Night 3” results (5/14): Vetter’s review of Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kosei Fujita, El Desperado vs. Nick Wayne, Master Wato vs. Dragon Dia, Yoh vs. Sho, Mao vs. Taiji Ishimori

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors – Night 3”

May 14, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

This is the first of two nights in this sold-out venue, and it always feels like the wrestlers step up here in front of the hot, packed crowds. Chris Charlton and El Phantasmo provided commentary; I enjoy ELP’s humor, and he’s a good color commentator.

* This year’s tournament features 20 wrestlers, divided into two Blocks. It is a round-robin tournament, so each competitor has nine matches. The last three years, the top two of each Block have reached a four-man playoffs. However, this year, only the Block winners will meet in a finale. (So, someone will need to go 6-3 or possibly even 7-2 to win their Block.) A 5-4 record isn’t going to cut it!) Wins are worth 2 points; draws are 1 point each. We have 10 tournament matches tonight.

* Notable that we don’t have guardrails, which is the signature look of the BoSJ tournament shows, giving the high-flyers more room to move.

* Night 2 gave us “the moment of the tournament,” as Ninja Mack did a backflip to the floor, then kept backflipping up the aisle until he finally kicked the fleeing Robbie X. But Night 2 also gave us “the worst main event of the tournament,” as Ryusuke Taguchi did all his juvenile comedy in an upset victory. I bring this up because I have since learned that night 2 was the hometown region for Taguchi, which at least partially explains why he was in the main event. I don’t really agree with that philosophy, but I understand it. (AEW didn’t put Arya Daivari or Julia Hart in the main event when they came to Minnesota, for example.) Point being, Taguchi is back where he belongs… in the show opener!

1. Ryusuke Taguchi (2) vs. Titan (0) in a B Block Tournament match. Titan did some backflips, then he dove through the ropes onto Taguchi. ELP said, “There is a magic in Korakuen Hall that you can’t explain unless you’ve been here.” In the ring, Taguchi hit an enzuigiri. Titan got a rollup with a bridge for added leverage and got the flash pin! Wow, I expected Titan to win, but not that quickly!

Titan (2) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (2) at 2:35.

2. Ninja Mack (2) vs. Francesco Akira (0) in an A Block Tournament match. Charlton said Mack is “the most viral” of the BoSJ, saying the backflip video clip has had 70 million views online! Akira came out first, and he hit a plancha to the floor to open. Mack hit a backflip to the floor onto Akira just seconds in, and some roundhouse kicks to the chest at ringside. In the ring, Akira hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a superkick at 3:30. Mack bounced off the ropes and hit a twisting kick to the head for a nearfall. In a nice spot, Akira hit a Frankensteiner, but Mack landed on his feet. However, Akira was prepared for that, and he immediately hit the Fireball running knees to the back of the head and got the pin! Fast and fun.

Francesco Akira (2) defeated Ninja Mack (2) at 4:57.

3. Kevin Knight (0) vs. Robbie Eagles (2) (w/Hartley Jackson) in a B Block tournament match. Charlton said Knight is 0-4 in singles matches in Korakuen Hall. ELP said he and Zack Sabre Jr. are leaving after the show to fight in the Philippines! Eagles wore his PWA title, which he’s had for a year. Knight knocked him down with a shoulder tackle; ELP said this might be Knight’s last BoSJ because he might just be too big next year. Eagles hit a flip dive through the ropes at 1:30. In the ring, Eagles applied the Ron Miller Special (Trailer Hitch), but Knight immediately reached the ropes. Eagles hit some Yes Kicks.

Knight hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they were both down at 3:30. Eagles slammed Knight knees-first onto the mat, then he hit some Meteoras in the corner. He targeted the knees, but he missed a springboard missile dropkick at 6:00, and Kevin immediately hit a splash to the mat on him. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Knight went for a Pele Kick, but Eagles caught him and reapplied the Ron Miller Special! Nice sequence! Knight again quickly got to the ropes.

They fought on the top rope, and Kevin hit his jump-up Frankensteiner, then a leaping DDT for a believable nearfall at 8:00; this crowd was hot! Knight avoided a Turbo Backpack and got a rollup for a nearfall. Knight’s knee buckled, and Eagles immediately hit an enzuigiri for the pin. Charlton said Knight’s “Korakuen curse continues.” That was really good. Eagles celebrated with Hartley Jackson; Charlton joked that the 300-pounder was ready to fill-in if any juniors got injured and could not continue.

Robbie Eagles (4) defeated Kevin Knight (0) at 9:20.

4. Robbie X (0) vs. Kushida (0) in an A Block tournament match. Charlton and ELP continued to talk about Robbie X being the recipient of Ninja Mack’s viral spot. A feeling-out process to open, and Kushida knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit an armdrag. Robbie X hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Robbie applied a rear-naked choke and kept Kushida grounded. Kushida applied an ankle lock and hit a running punt kick to the left elbow at 4:30. Kushida immediately flipped Robbie to the mat and locked in a cross-armbreaker.

Robbie tried doing a handspring move, but his damaged arm gave out. Kushida hit a huracanrana off the apron to the floor. In the ring, Kushida hit a tornado DDT at 6:00, and he again targeted the left elbow, hitting a dropkick on it. Robbie hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Robbie missed an X Express (corkscrew splash), but he hit a Lethal Injection. He nailed the X Express for the comeback win!

Robbie X (2) defeated Kushida (0) at 8:49.

5. Mao (2) vs. Taiji Ishimori (0) in a B Block tournament match. Standing switches and they worked each other’s left arm, and avoided big kicks. We had a standoff, and they flexed for the crowd. They fought to the floor, where Ishimori got a chair, and he hit Mao in the left arm with it at 3:30! Mao hit a flip dive off the short bleachers onto Ishimori on the floor. In the ring, Mao tied him in a crossface, but Ishimori escaped and applied a Bone Lock at 5:30. They traded rollups, with Ishimori getting a believable nearfall.

Mao hit an enzuigiri; Ishimori hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 7:00. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick. Mao hit a twisting kick off the ropes. Ishimori nailed a Poison Rana, and they were both down. This has been really good. Mao pushed the ref into the middle, then he hit a flying stunner! Mao spun him to the mat into a twisting piledriver at 9:00. Mao hit a superkick that staggered Ishimori. He hit a running open-hand palm strike for the pin! Ishimori, who reached the finals last year, has started 0-2!

Mao (4) defeated Taiji Ishimori (0) at 9:43.

6. Clark Connors (2) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0) in an A Block tournament match. Charlton talked about Connors’ crazy travel schedule, going from California on Friday and wrestling in Japan perhaps 32 hours later. Connors came out second; he charged into the ring, and they immediately brawled to begin. Kanemaru tied up the legs, but Connors reached the ropes. They went to the floor, where Kanemaru whipped Connors into rows of chairs at 2:00. “There is our bowling for tonight,” ELP said. Clark did one back on Kanemaru. Connors pulled out a car tire from under the ring and hit Kanemaru with it. The ref was counting! Kanemaru kicked himself free, sending Connors into the front row, and he dove into the ring to win! Apparently, this same thing happened the last time they fought!

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) defeated Clark Connors (2) via count-out at 3:53.

7. Yoh (0) vs. Sho (0) in a B Block tournament match. Charlton talked about the long history of these two, starting as Young Boys together, then teaming up for several years. Yoh chased Sho around the outside of the ring. They got into the ring. Yoh had a mouth full of whiskey, but Sho punched him, and the alcohol sprayed into the air, and we had a bell a second later to begin. Yoh hit a plancha to the floor; he still had his warm-up jacket on. He grabbed a bottle of whiskey and took a swig, and chased Sho. They started to go to the back, but Yujiro Takahashi joined Sho, carrying a walking stick. EVIL also emerged from the back; he and Yujiro beat up Yoh on the landing halfway up the seating area. (If you know this building, you understand where.)

Yoh was thrown back into the ring at 3:30, and Sho shoved him shoulder-first into an exposed corner. Sho applied a hammerlock, and he kept Yoh grounded. On the floor, EVIL whipped Yoh at Takahashi, and Yujiro hit a clothesline; Sho got a nearfall in the ring at 5:00. Yoh began firing Sho into exposed turnbuckles, and he hit a Falcon Arrow at 7:00, and the crowd rallied for him. Yoh hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Yoh couldn’t hit his Direct Drive (double-arm DDT). The ref got pushed to the floor. EVIL and Yujiro continued to attack Yoh.

Yoh hit a jumping knee. He hit the ropes, causing it to crotch EVIL and Yujiro. Kanemaru jumped in the ring and sprayed whiskey on Yoh. Sho hit Yoh with a wrench at 10:30. (It’s our first match to top 10 minutes tonight!) Sho hit the Shock Arrow (cross-armed piledriver) for the very tainted pin. Charlton noted that the House of Torture is still clearly all united, even with their loss in the cage match a few weeks ago.

Sho (2) defeated Yoh (0) at 11:04.

8. Dragon Dia (2) vs. Master Wato (0) in an A Block tournament match. Wato won this tournament two years ago. Dia hit a dropkick, sending Wato to the floor. Wato hit a plancha onto Dia. In the ring, Wato applied the Vendeval submission hold around the neck and shoulders; Dia was immediately selling pain in his neck. Wato hit some front-and-back kicks. Wato, who is much taller and thicker, repeatedly kicked Dia and then applied a leg lock around the neck, but Dia got a foot on the ropes at 4:00. Dia hit a 619 and a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Dia hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. He tried a springboard move, but Wato hit a dropkick to the gut at 6:30, and they were both down. Wato hit a springboard flying forearm, and he was fired up. He mousetrapped both arms and got a seatbelt cover for a believable nearfall. He slammed Dia face-first to the mat. Wato again mousetrapped both arms, got the seatbelt cover, and scored the pin. I noted that while Dia started 1-0, he is likely to finish no better than 3-6. As a former BoSJ winner, Wato needed this one.

Master Wato (2) defeated Dragon Dia (0) at 8:19.

9. El Desperado (2) vs. Nick Wayne (2) in a B Block tournament match. Desperado is both the Junior Heavyweight Champion and the defending BoSJ winner. Standing switches to open and a feeling-out process; this feels like a big deal. Charlton and ELP talked about how Desperado has signed up to do a deathmatch shortly after the completion of this tournament. Nick hit a flying forearm into the corner at 2:00. Despe grabbed a leg and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and he targeted the limb, and he tied up Wayne on the mat.

Desperado tied him in a standing Figure Four at 4:00; he shouted something at Wayne that made the crowd laugh. Wayne hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread and got a nearfall at 6:00. Wayne hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto Desperado at 7:30, and they were both down at ringside. Wayne hit a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall, but Nick clutched at his damaged knee, and they were both down on the mat. Desperado tied him in the Stretch Muffler at 9:30, and he tied up an arm, too. Wayne flipped Despe to escape.

Wayne hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Wayne got some rollups. He hooked both arms and got a rollup for a believable nearfall, then he hit an enzuigiri. Wayne hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 13:00. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes, and Wayne hit a superkick. Desperado hit a spear, but he couldn’t hit the Pinche Loco (Angel’s Wings). Nick hit the Wayne’s World fadeaway Stunner, and he was fired up. He hit a modified Canadian Destroyer for the pin! Nick Wayne just beat the champion! I didn’t expect that!

Nick Wayne (4) defeated El Desperado (2) at 15:01.

10. Hiromu Takahashi (2) vs. Kosei Fujita (2) in an A Block tournament match. They immediately traded chops. Fujita hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor on Hiromu, and he hit a running Penalty Kick in the ring for a nearfall at 2:00. Hiromu dropped Fujita face-first onto the thin mat at ringside, and Fujita grabbed at his nose. Hiromu hit some loud chops as they continued to fight at ringside. In the ring, Hiromu hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he applied his standing Figure Four, but Kosei immediately grabbed the ropes at 5:30.

Fujita hit a springboard missile dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00. Hiromu hit a superkick, then a German Suplex. Kosei hit his own German Suplex, then a wheelbarrow German Suplex at 9:00. Hiromu hit a second-rope Time Bomb (modified Falcon Arrow) for a believable nearfall at 11:00. They got up and traded chops for a couple of minutes, and Hiromu hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 14:00. Kosei nailed his “Abandon Hope” (pop-up stunner move) for a nearfall. Fujita hit a Burning Hammer for the clean pin! That was really good, and another big upset.

Kosei Fujita (4) defeated Hiromu Takahashi (2) at 16:52.

* Kosei got on the mic and praised Hiromu. He said this is the happiest he’s been in his life. He vowed he was going to win the tournament.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show. Wayne-Desperado felt special; it was something we hadn’t seen before, and the crowd took notice. There are only three debuting guys this year — Mao, Robbie X, and Nick Wayne — so there really isn’t a lot that is going to feel “new.” This was. And Wayne didn’t look out of place at all in delivering his part of that special matchup. Hiromu-Kosei was really good. I wasn’t feeling Kosei as a Young Lion, but once he ‘graduated’ and was able to show off some personality and some high-flying moves, he just took off. I’ll narrowly go with Mao-Ishimori for third ahead of Knight-Eagles.

Just some great action, and with 10 matches on the show, I don’t mind that we had a high number of sub-10 minute matches. The tournament continues Thursday, back here in Korakuen Hall, featuring Hiromu Takahashi vs. Francesco Akira, Desperado vs. Ishimori in a rematch of last year’s finals, Titan vs. Mao, and Nick Wayne vs. Robbie Eagles. Charlton said he’ll be solo on commentary tomorrow but I hope an English-speaker joins him at some point. (I see Clark Connors is in the second match and Kevin Knight is in the third match, so maybe one of them.)