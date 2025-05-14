What's happening...

WWE Speed – Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile

May 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile in the first round of a four-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Nile won the match and will face Kelani Jordan next Wednesday for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.

