WWE Speed – Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship

May 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: El Grande Americano won the match to win the WWE Speed Championship. A four-woman tournament for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Sol Ruca starts Friday with Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair. The winner of that match will face the winner of the following week’s opening round match of Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.

