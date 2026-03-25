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AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Jumbo Tsuruta

March 25, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from St. Paul, Minnesota, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Kenny Omega in a match for Swerve’s number one contender status vs. Omega’s EVP title. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-AEW Dynamite finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 29 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a D+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett simply stated during his audio review that the Slam Dunk editions of AEW Collision were not worth watching. I gave the combined shows a D grade. AEW put together two throwaway shows despite having NCAA college basketball tournament games as strong lead-ins on both nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant at age 49 on May 13, 2000.

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