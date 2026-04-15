WWE SummerSlam Minneapolis two-day combo tickets release date

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding two-day combo tickets for the SummerSlam Minneapolis event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. ( April 15, 2026) – WWE®, in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE), today announced that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2026, taking place Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will go on sale starting Friday, May 1 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.com.

General presale for the two-day combo tickets will begin Thursday, April 30 at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT. Additionally, an exclusive presale offer for Chase Freedom cardmembers will begin Wednesday, April 29 at 10am CT through Thursday, April 30 at 11:59pm CT, allowing customers to use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card as the offer passcode to unlock first access to SummerSlam combo tickets.

Fans can register for the Thursday, April 30 general presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/ summerslam2026-presale- registration.

“SummerSlam coming to U.S. Bank Stadium marks a major moment for Minneapolis and for our state as a whole,” said Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of MNSE. “This is a truly global event, and we’re excited to welcome fans from across the country and around the world while showcasing Minnesota as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment. We encourage fans to secure their tickets early for what will be an incredible weekend.”

Additionally, SummerSlam Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit onlocationexp.com/summerslam.

SummerSlam 2026 will be the first Premium Live Event held in Minneapolis since TLC: Tables Ladders and Chairs in 2019 and will mark the first time WWE will host a stadium event in the city. In addition to the two-night event, WWE and MNSE will deliver a host of fan and community events in the days leading up to and after SummerSlam.