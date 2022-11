CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Mandy Rose celebrates one year as NXT Women’s Champion, NXT Champion Bron Breakker appears, Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth, Thea Hail vs. Kiana James, Odyssey Jones returns to the ring, The Schism addresses the addition of Ava Raine, and more (31:35)…

Click here for the November 1 NXT TV audio review.

