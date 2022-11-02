WWE third quarter financial report and conference call, AEW Dynamite in Baltimore (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage poll results, Yoshinari Ogawa, Sharmell, Cliff Compton, Fred Rosser, Harv of the Bollywood Boyz, Wes Lee, Fabulous Moolah

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its third quarter financial report today today after the market closes. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are expected to be among the hosts of today’s conference call regarding the financial report. Join me for live updates on the financial call, which is scheduled to start this afternoon at at 4CT/5ET.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. The show includes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an eliminator match. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Dot Net voters gave Friday’s AEW Rampage a majority F grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade for being slightly better than usual, but this show still feels entirely too missable.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 28 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Yoshinari Ogawa is 56.

-Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman is 52.

-Cliff Compton, who worked as Domino in WWE, is 43.

-Fred Rosser is 39. He worked as Darren Young in WWE.

-Harv of the Bollywood Boyz (Harvinder Sihra) is 35. He worked as Samir Singh in WWE.

-Wes Lee (Deveon Aiken) is 28.

-Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.