6/3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for the Unified WWE Tag Titles, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li in a Six Pack Challenge for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title, Riddick Moss returns

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,189)

Live from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

Aired June 3, 2022 on Fox

The Smackdown intro aired, and then Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed the audience to Ohio State University. They plugged The Usos vs. Riddle & Nakamura for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and the six pack challenge for a Women’s Championship opportunity. The New Day made their way out to the ring for the first match of the night. Footage was shown of their victory over Fight Night with the help of Drew McIntyre.

Woods and Kofi both called out to Columbus and Ohio State for a cheap pop, and then Woods wanted to talk about victory. They mocked Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch for calling themselves the brawling brutes. Kofi said they had put them in the ringer the past few weeks, but they got back in the winning column thanks to the sword swinging, claymore kicking, man of the hour….Drew McIntyre.

Drew made his entrance with his ridiculous sword, He grabbed a microphone and complimented the crowd for being loud. Drew gave a shout out to Big E at home, and asked for a Big E chant to show him that he didn’t have to feel alone at home. Drew then called his shot and said he would challenge for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff at Clash at the Castle.

He then said they could call him Big D, and they made some borderline barely PG references to edging and “Big D”. Drew wore a short that said kneel to the steel, which Xavier said went hard and asked him to explain it. He said he thought it was self explanatory, you get on your knees and….Woods interrupted and said he had a gift for Drew.

Drew opened the box and it was a kilt that was multi-colored and had “Big D” on it. He held it up for the crowd, and they were interrupted by Drew, Ridge, and Butch. Sheamus made excuses for why they lost last week, and Butch ended the rant by running to the ring and throwing punches. He was cleared from the ring…[c]

My Take: I wonder if Vince McMahon is wheezing backstage trying to contain his laughter at all the PG dick jokes.