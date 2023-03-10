WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods in a five-way qualifying match for an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania

-Jey Uso returns

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that Jey Uso is returning tonight and questioned whether Roman Reigns would welcome him back into The Bloodline. Woods is replacing Kofi Kingston in the five-way match due to Kingston suffering an ankle injury. Smackdown will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).