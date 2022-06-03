Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: W Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin, Kenny King vs. Blake Christian for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino, Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Blake Christian vs. Kenny King for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary: The best match of the night and it wasn’t even close. This was a good back and forth match and the outcome didn’t feel like a lock. In fact, I thought they were going to Christian to the Ultimate X match, but they stuck with King. Meanwhile, it seems a little strange that Jack Evans is being handed a spot in the Ultimate X match while the entrants had to qualify. But if Evans was unable to appear at the tapings leading into the pay-per-view, then logic be damned, as he’s definitely a guy I want to see in Ultimate X.

W Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin: A sold tag team main event. Maclin pinning Morrissey would have been quite the surprise had word not come out that Morrissey is leaving the company. Morrissey’s run with Impact was a successful one. He showed that he can click as a babyface or a heel. Most importantly, he showed the world that he’s in a better place in his life than he was before he sought help for his substance abuse issues. Here’s wishing him the best in whatever comes next. On a side note, Impact needs to pull PCO from Honor No More. He’s getting over as a babyface and he just doesn’t fit in with the group despite his Ring of Honor background.

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino: The heel duo going over was the right move. The post match attack on Rhino was an injury angle, so I assume this means Rhino is taking a break from television. Ideally, this will force Heath out of his comfort zone and he can reinvent himself to some extent.

Mia Yim vs. Savannah Evans: Pretty basic storytelling with Yim beating the muscle of Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz. It wish Evans had been protected more in the past, as it should have meant more than it did when Yim beat her.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann: I don’t care about the Impact Digital Media Title, nor was I worried about whether Swann got revenge for Rehwoldt eliminating him from a battle royal. The match was fine, it just felt unnecessary. I suppose one positive is that while I enjoy Rehwoldt on color commentary, his absence from the broadcast table until the main event did allow some of the wrestlers to get more mic time.