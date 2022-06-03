06/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: W Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin, Kenny King vs. Blake Christian for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino, Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: W Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin, Kenny King vs. Blake Christian for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino, Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann, and more (19:06)…

Click here for the June 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.