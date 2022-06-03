What's happening...

06/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: W Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin, Kenny King vs. Blake Christian for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino, Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

June 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: W Morrissey and PCO vs. Moose and Steve Maclin, Kenny King vs. Blake Christian for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino, Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann, and more (19:06)…

Click here for the June 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

