WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match announced for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Ricochet vs. Gunter for the Intercontinental Championship

-Lacey Evans returns

-Max Dupri introduced the first Maximum Male Model

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Baton, Rouge, Louisiana at Raising Cane's River Center.