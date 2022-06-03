WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: No Holds Barred match added to Sunday’s card

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Championship

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP in a handicap match

-Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

-“Judgment Day” Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor in a six-person mixed tag match

-Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match

Powell’s POV: WWE added the No Holds Barred match on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review as the show streams Sunday on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). I will cover the Kickoff Show if there’s an actual match. If not, my live review will begin with the main card at 7C/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).