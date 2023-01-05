Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Marshe Rockett, Willie Mack, Jeep Swenson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 59 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 20 percent of the vote each. I gave the show an C grade and found it rather underwhelming for the first show of the new year.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marshe Rockett is 38.

-Willie Mack (Willie McClinton Jr.) is 36.

-The late Jeep Swenson (Robert Swenson Jr.) was born on January 5, 1957. He died of heart failure at age 40.