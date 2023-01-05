AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin

-Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade

-Preston Vance in action

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from Portland, Oregon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will be followed by the live AEW Battle of the Belts V. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts V as the shows air Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).