NXT TV preview: NXT Revenge week two

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match

-Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe in a casket match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox for the NXT North American Championship

-Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry

-Lexis King vs. EK Prosper in the finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong’s NXT debut was originally advertised for this show, but it was moved to NXT Revenge week one. Tuesday’s NXT Revenge week two will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).