AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru in Everett, TNA Impact taping in Syracuse (reports needed), WWE Evolve, WrestleMania week independent events, last week’s AEW TV grades, Austin Aries

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Everett, Washington, at the Angels of the Wind Arena. The show carries the Spring BreakThru theme and features MJF vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Everett. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA is taping Impact shows tonight in Syracuse, New York, at Upstate Medical University Arena. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

We are looking for reports from all WrestleMania weekend events in Las Vegas. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Boca Raton Championship Wrestling: Vegas Vacation will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena at 2 PDT. The show is headlined by Joe Coffey vs. Matt Riddle.

-Poder Mania will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Brittany Blake vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the Poder Women’s Championship. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+ at 5CT/6ET.

-Dragon Gate USA: The Gate of Sin City will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Dragon Kid, Kzy, and Yuki Yoshioka vs. Madoka Kikuta, Ishin, and Yoshiki Kato. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+ tonight at 10CT/11ET.

-Hybrid Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Unplugged: Midnight Xpress will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The show includes Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Backseat Boyz, Gangrel vs. Matt Tremont, and 1 Called Manders vs. PCO. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+ early Thursday morning at 2CT/3ET.

-H/T to Voicesofwrestling.com’s list of weekend events for some of the shows listed above.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post-show poll from 37 percent of our voters. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote each. I filled in for Jake Barnett and gave Dynamite a B+ grade in our weekly audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade during his weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) is 48.