Erik of the Viking Raiders underwent surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Erik of the Viking Raiders (a/k/a Raymond Rowe) underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a surgical screw in his “cyborg arm.” He noted in a Twitter post that the screw had been protruding into his triceps and he’s been working through the pain and limitations. He did not list a timeline for his recovery.

Powell’s POV: Rowe was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2015 and I suspect that’s where the initial injury occurred. It’s a good time for Rowe to have the surgery given that his tag team partner Ivar is currently sidelined by what’s been described as a cervical injury. Here’s wishing both men speedy recoveries.

Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve been putting off this surgery for a long time and just worked thru the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw protruding into my triceps. Thanks to the wonderful Dr Dugas, I’m excited to come back at full strength. pic.twitter.com/9iwOr8jZKE — Erik (@Erik_WWE) October 6, 2020



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...