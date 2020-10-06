What's happening...

Erik of the Viking Raiders underwent surgery

October 6, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Erik of the Viking Raiders (a/k/a Raymond Rowe) underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a surgical screw in his “cyborg arm.” He noted in a Twitter post that the screw had been protruding into his triceps and he’s been working through the pain and limitations. He did not list a timeline for his recovery.

Powell’s POV: Rowe was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2015 and I suspect that’s where the initial injury occurred. It’s a good time for Rowe to have the surgery given that his tag team partner Ivar is currently sidelined by what’s been described as a cervical injury. Here’s wishing both men speedy recoveries.


