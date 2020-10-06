WWE Raw viewership opposite another NFL doubleheader, MLB playoffs

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.686 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.822 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Raw had tough competition with a pair of NFL games and a pair of MLB playoff games, and that’s just the sports competition. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.791 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.666 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.601 million viewers. Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth in Monday’s 18-49 cable demographic ratings. The October 7, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.334 million viewers coming out of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.



