Chyna documentary airing on Vice TV tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV’s documentary on Joanie “Chyna” Laurer airs tonight at 8CT/9ET. The two-hour documentary is labeled as “VICE VERSA: Chyna” and looks back on the life of the late pro wrestling star who died of an overdose in 2016. The documentary will be replayed tonight at 11CT/12ET.

Powell’s POV: This is not a Dark Side of the Ring feature. Rather, it’s directed by Marah Strauch. Dark Side of the Ring is now on hiatus until the second half of its latest season airs in September. The Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid editions of Dark Side of the Ring will be replayed on Vice TV today beginning at 6CT/7ET and will lead into the Chyna documentary.