Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Minoru Suzuki

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show with John Moore and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the WWE Hell in a Cell event. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Anthem executives appearing and there will be an update on the future of the Slammiversary main event now that Don Callis fired Sami Callihan. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Sam Gradwell vs. Wolfgang. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 32 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and D finished third with 21 percent. 71 percent of the voters gave the show an average of lower grade. I gave Raw a D grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Minoru Suzuki is 53.