By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King in a Pure Rules match for the ROH Tag Titles, and Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier, and more (10:18)…

Click here for the June 16 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

