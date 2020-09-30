AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing.

-AEW Tag Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “SCU” Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Dark Order’s 10.

-Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge to a dog collar match.

-Britt Baker returns.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join me for my live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.



