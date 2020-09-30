NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Takeover go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly meet face to face in a segment hosted by Shawn Michaels.

-Damian Priest and Io Shirai vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

-Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai.

Powell’s POV: This episode will also feature final hype for Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...