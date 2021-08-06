WarnerMedia job listing for AEW scripts oversight position

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Warner Bros. careers has a job listing seeking someone to oversee AEW scripts. The listing noted that AEW is expanding from a single two-hour show (Dynamite) to an extra one-hour show (Rampage), and they also have four other AEW series in productions. “The project hire will primarily focus on helping with creative oversight of AEW on all fronts and helping to facilitate workflow across various departments such as biz dev, marketing, pr, etc.,” reads the listing at WarnerBrosCareers.com.

Powell’s POV: The four additional series includes the the Cody and Brandi Rhodes reality show, so the three additional series listed are likely non-wrestling projects. Other AEW projects listed include comics, NFTs, EST distribution, streaming, etc. There’s also a list of requirements included in the actual listing.